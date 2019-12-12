Assam: 9 trains cancelled following agitation against CAB

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Nine trains to and from Dibrugarh in Assam have been cancelled and partially cancelled on Thursday due to the agitation following the passing of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) by the Parliament.

According to a press release, three trains, including the Rajdhani Express travelling from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, have been cancelled, while six trains, including the Brahmaputra Mail from Delhi to Dibrugarh, have been partially cancelled.





Army columns have been deployed in Assam and Tripura to contain the growing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Amid the unrest in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet earlier today assured the people of the state that "no one can take away their rights, unique identity and beautiful culture".

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 sailed through the Parliament after Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

