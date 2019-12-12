Assam: BJP MLA Binod Hazarika's house vandalized by anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protestors

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): BJP MLA Binod Hazarika on Thursday claimed that his residence in his constituency Chabua was attacked by anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill protestors who also vandalized his property.

Hazarika said that around 150 protestors destroyed household things, artefacts of his house and after that, they set ablaze the commodities outside the home.The MLA said that no one from his family or house was injured in the incident.The protestors were carrying swords and iron rods, claimed Hazarika.All trains from Guwahati towards upper Assam region have been cancelled, according to the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), North-East Frontier Railway, as anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protests continue to rock the state and other states in the North-East.Assam's Guwahati city and Dibrugarh district have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours from 7 pm on Wednesday in ten districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup. (ANI)