Assam: Brahmaputra water level rise, may cross danger level

Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 11 (ANI): With the state facing heavy rains, the water level of Brahmaputra River that flows through Guwahati is inching towards the danger level, according to officials.

Vipul Gandhiya, Inland Water Transport, Section Officer, Guwahati kachamari Ferry Service, told ANI: "Upper Assam is seeing incessant rainfalls and due to which the water levels are increasing in the Brahmaputra as well as small rivers like Ranganadi."According to Gandhiya, the water levels have crossed the warning level and may soon reach the danger level."The water level may also cross the danger level. Nimati and Dispur have already crossed the danger level," he informed.The officer also said that the water levels are going to increase for at least "two more days after which they may start decreasing."Assam is facing severe floods in which three people have reportedly died. 13 relief camps have been set in operation to carry out rescue and relief measure. 249 inmates have been registered in these relief camps.More than 2 lakh people have been affected in 11 districts which have been hit by the floods namely-- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Majuli, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat. (ANI)