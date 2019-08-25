Assam: BSF kills suspected Bangladeshi cattle smuggler in Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a man when a group suspected cattle smugglers were trying to cut the fence and enter Indian territory along the international border with Bangladesh in Assam's Karimganj district in the wee hour of Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident took place when the group of 15 to 20 people attempted to enter the Indian territory at the Fulkandi Border Outpost under Patharkandi area of Karimganj.



To prevent them from crossing over, BSF personnel opened fire which led to the death of one person. Rest of the men managed to escape, they said.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rauf, a resident of Sylhet district of Bangladesh. Three daggers, one fence cutter and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, the sources added. (ANI)

