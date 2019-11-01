  1. Sify.com
  4. Assam: Drone successfully traces elephant which killed 5 people in Goalpara

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 01, 2019 23:21 hrs

A team of officials led by Akash Deep Baruah, Chief Conservator of Forest of Lower Assam Zone, has successfully traced the elephant in Assam's forest on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Dispur (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): In a first, a drone has been successfully used for tracing an elephant, which had claimed five human lives in a forest area in Goalpara district.


As per instructions of the Minister of Forest and Environment, Parimal Suklabaidya, a team of officials led by Akash Deep Baruah, Chief Conservator of Forest of Lower Assam Zone, successfully traced the elephant in Satabari RF of Goalpara Division on Friday.
The elephant had killed five people on October 29.
The use of drone not only increases the chances of detection of an animal from the air but also significantly reduces the danger of following an aggressive animal on foot. (ANI)

