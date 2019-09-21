Assam: Excise Dept suspends constable for involvement in illegal transportation of liquor

Hojai (Assam) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Assam Excise Department on Saturday suspended a constable of the department, Mantu Kumar Bora after he was allegedly found involved in illegal transportation of liquor.



"Following the instructions of the Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, the department has suspended constable, Bora," said Sailendra Pandey, Excise Department Public Relations Officer (PRO).

"Bora was deployed at Lanka area in Assam's Hojai district. It is to be mentioned that the state excise department is continuing its drive against the illegal activities across the state," he added. (ANI)

