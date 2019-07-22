Assam: Floods threaten wildlife at Kaziranga National Park

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park continues to battle the mayhem unleashed by floods in the state.

Environment Minister Parimal Shukla said: "About 162 wild animals have lost their lives in the floods."

"About 12 Rhinos lost their lives out of which three were adults. Apart from this, eight lion cubs died. Other animals that died in floods were bears, buffalos, etc," he said.



Shukla also informed that two rescued Rhinos were under treatment at the rescue centre and will be released after the flood situation improves.

Almost 95 per cent of the park has been flooded due to incessant rains in the state.

Environment Minister Shukla said: "About 33 highlands were created before the monsoon with the help of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Many animals migrated to these highlands and hence their lives were saved."

He also interacted with the Rhino Protection Force in the national park and monitored the situation at the National Highway 37, which is being used by the animals to reach highland.

Karmashree P Shivakumar, Director of Kaziranga National Park, said: "Kaziranga has faced one of the worst floods in the recent years. Yet, things have been managed much better this time." (ANI)