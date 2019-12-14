Assam: Internet services to remain suspended till Monday morning in 10 districts

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Internet services will remain suspended till Monday morning in 10 districts of the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political Department in Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "Internet services to remain suspended till Monday morning in 10 districts (Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup of Assam."



Suspension of mobile Internet services was extended for another 48 hours on Thursday in 10 districts of Assam due to protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

