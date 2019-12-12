Assam: Jatin Bora resigns from BJP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Actor and Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jatin Bora on Thursday resigned from the party here.

The reason behind his decision is yet to be unknown.

Meanwhile, protests are going on in Assam against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019.

Mobile phones and Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm on Wednesday in ten districts of the state-Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.



The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

