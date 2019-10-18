Assam: JMB cadre arrested by police, sent to remand

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Barpeta police has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre Azhar Ali who was absconding since past many years.



"Barpeta police got major success when we were able to arrest a JMB trained Cadre Azhar Ali. We were tracking him for so long but most of the times he was outside Assam. We got intelligence that he is coming to Barpeta following which an operation was conducted and he was arrested", Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar told reporters.

Azhar Ali alias Azharuddin Ahmed was arrested on October 15.

Following his arrest, he was produced in a local court which has sent him to 7 days police remand. (ANI)

