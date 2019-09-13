Assam: Man shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Guwahati on Thursday evening, police said.

The gruesome incident took place at Kumarpara near Athgaon area during the evening where a group of four to five men shot an employee of a private company from a point-blank range.



The injured victim was immediately rushed to Marwari Hospital situated in Athgaon area and was later referred to Apollo Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We suspect that hired criminals had committed the crime. We have started a technical investigation. We have also called a dog and technical team of the CID," said Joint Commissioner of Guwahati city police Devraj Upadhyaya.

After receiving information about the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

So far, the probe team has detained one person.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

