Assam, Meghalaya likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that states such as Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim," IMD said.

Besides, the heavy downpour is also likely to lash isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Uttar Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Arunachal Pradesh.



Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea. The IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

