Assam: No question of alliance with Congress, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday dismissed any possibility of forming an alliance with the Congress, whose candidate was defeated in the recent by-elections by his party.



"Today the Congress party is not in a position where we could think of an alliance with them. First, they should go to the grassroots to work for people and improve their credibility," Ajmal said.

"Congress party had become very arrogant. They lost badly in Assam as they were not able to win even one seat out of the four seats which went to by-polls. In Maharashtra and Haryana also they lost," he added.

AIUDF won one seat in Assam by-polls while three seats were bagged by BJP.

The Congress had contested in all four constituencies and lost Jania to AIUDF.

The BJP retained Sonari, Rangapara and Ratabari. (ANI)

