Assam: Over 14 lakh people affected as flood situation worsens

Morigaon (Assam) [India] July 14 (ANI): Around 62 relief camps have been set up for relief and rescue purpose with lakhs of people from 25 districts being affected by the advent of floods in the state.

"25 districts, 2217 villages and 14,06,711 people have been affected by the advent of floods in the state. Around 62 relief camps and 172 relief distribution centres have been set up for relief and rescue purpose," said Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

In the district of Morigaon, at least 94,000 people have been affected as over 180 villages are under the grip of tragic floods after the waters of Brahmaputra River entered the area."Many villages have been flooded as the waters of Brahmaputra has flown into different areas of the district," said a local from Bhuragaon in Morigaon. "Water is continuously filling around our houses and the roads are blocked. Yet no government officials have come up to lend us support," he added.Same is the fate of the dozens of villages of Darang district in Assam where the waters of Brahmaputra, Kuli, Tangni and Jiya Dhanashree River have entered the villages.Roads and bridges affected due to the floods have left the villagers stranded. Apart from this, thousand of Bigha agricultural land has submerged in dozens of villages of the district.Unhygienic drinking water is also posing a grave threat to the health of the residents, especially children. Even after all this, people still await relief materials.However, according to Yuvraj Barthakur, Dalgaon Revenue Officer, the administration is taking follow-ups about the situation. "The administration is taking follow-ups of the situation. The flood situation is still under control. Department officials are taking stock of the water levels," he said."All the deputy commissioners have been instructed to provide rescue and relief operations. Relief camps have been opened and food is being provided to the people who cannot come to the relief camps," the Additional Chief Secretary added."About Rs 56 crores have been released for relief purpose to different districts," he said. (ANI)