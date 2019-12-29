  1. Sify.com
  4. Assam: Pangolin seized, accused taken into custody

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 29, 2019 23:11 hrs

Listed as endangered, selling Pangolins for commercial purposes is an unlawful act under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Forest department officials on Sunday took a man in custody and seized a pangolin from his possession in Majgaon area in Assam's Sonitpur.


An official for the forest department said, "Running on a tip-off, a Pangolin has been seized at Majgaon in Bongaigaon Depot Range under Aie Valley Division in Bongaigaon."
The accused is taken into Bongaigaon Depot custody for further interrogation and a vehicle has been seized, the official said.
Listed as endangered, selling Pangolins for commercial purposes is an unlawful act under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

