Assam: SBI branches at Dibrugarh, Duliajan, Moran, Naharkatia are open on Sunday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The branches of State Bank of India (SBI) in Dibrugarh, Duliajan, Moran, Naharkatia, and Dibrugarh branch of United Bank of India (UBI) will remain open on Sunday.

A notification by Assam government reads: "Branches of State Bank of India (SBI) in Dibrugarh, Duliajan, Moran, Naharkatia, and Dibrugarh branch of United Bank of India (UBI) to remain open tomorrow (December 15)."



The curfew, which was imposed in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 here, was relaxed for four hours on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said the curfew in Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 8 am to 2 pm today.

Protests erupted in Guwahati and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on Wednesday, and becoming an Act after the Presidential assent to it on Thursday. (ANI)

