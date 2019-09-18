Assam: Sub-Inspector, woman constable suspended for stripping, beating three women

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A sub-inspector and a woman constable were suspended for allegedly stripping and torturing a pregnant Muslim woman and her two sisters at a police outpost in Assam's Darrang district, police said on Wednesday.

The three women were taken to the police station for questioning in a "kidnapping" case filed against their brother for eloping with a woman.



Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told ANI that both the SI and lady constable have been placed under suspension and a criminal case has been registered against them.

The incident took place on September 8, and the women have alleged that the police did not initially register a case in the matter despite a complaint lodged by them.

Meanwhile, the DGP has also directed DIG (CWR) Brajenjit Singha to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report within seven days. (ANI)

