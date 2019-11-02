Assam: Two wild female elephants found dead in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Two wild female elephants were found dead in a paddy field in Dibrugarh's Sessa Nagaon village.

The cause of death is not yet known.

According to villagers, the incident took place in the Madhupur area which is around 22 km away from Dibrugarh. The carcasses of the elephants were found by some villagers in the early hours on Friday while they were passing through the fields.

"It is a serious matter and the cause of death cannot be exactly told until the post mortem reports arrive. The post mortem is currently underway," said Nareshwar Das, Dibrugarh forest ranger.Reportedly both the elephants were found dead at a distance of about 100 meters from each other. Since neither of the elephants had any injuries on their bodies, it is suspected that they might have died of electrocution.Forest officials and a team of veterinary doctors rushed to the site after being informed by locals about the incident. Vital body parts were taken from the dead elephants for autopsy.It is suspected that the wild elephants may have come in touch with electric wires that are laid by farmers around their paddy fields to stop elephants from rampaging their crops.According to sources, many wild elephants have died so far in the area after coming into contact with live electric wires. The forest department has filed many FIRs against the killing of innocent wild elephants but no such steps have been taken so far. (ANI)