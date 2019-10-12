Assam: ULFA (I) activist arrested with Type 81 rifle in Tinsukia

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): One ULFA (Independent) activist was arrested with one Type 81 assault rifle and ammunitions on Friday by Tinsukia police from Kathalguri area here.

"Based on a reliable input about presence of suspected ULFA (I) cadres in Kathalguri area under Bordumsa police station, a joint search operation was launched by Tinsukia police in collaboration with armed forces and paramilitary forces," Tinsukia police informed.



"At around 3.30 pm, the joint search team cordoned and searched a suspected small area whereby one person who identified himself as Rituraj Asom was apprehended," it added.

The items seized and recovered from the apprehended cadre included one Type 81 assault rifle, two magazines, 60 7.62 mm live rounds and 1 camouflage trouser.

The necessary legal formalities are being initiated. (ANI)

