Assam: Villagers continue to migrate to safe places due to flood

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): The villagers in Assam are forced to resort themselves to a safe place as the situation in the state worsened on Saturday due to the flood caused by heavy fall in the region.

"Every year, we lose a lot of things during the flood and we have been facing this issue for a long time. Till now, the government hasn't done any measures to solve the issue," a resident told ANI.

Another resident said, "Many people will get stranded in different areas during the deluge. We request the government to find a permanent solution to this menace. We are left with no option than to leave everything behind to save our own lives."Echoing the opinion of villagers, another villager said, "Despite knowing that we are being affected by the flood, the government is not taking any initiatives to tackle the issue. Everything we have is getting submerged in water and the officials are not paying any heed to us."Meanwhile, troops of Indian Army along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Civil Administration on Saturday conducted rescue operations and evacuated around 150 villagers who were stranded in Balipur Char of Baksa District in the state.According to the officials, the villagers were shifted to flood relief shelters in Odalguri village.The parts of the Brahmaputra river are flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall in the state.Subsequently, water has reached near the feet of the statue of Lord Vishnu on the vertical pillar in the river near Chakreshwar Temple in Kalipur here on Saturday.According to officials, as many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state having been flooded. (ANI)