Assam: Water level rises in Kaziranga National Park due to intermittent rains

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 13 (ANI): Following intermittent rains in the state, the water level in the Kaziranga National Park increased here on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Forest and Environment Minister, Sailen Pande said: "Over 70 per cent of the park has been submerged with flood waters."

"However, the state government has taken all precautionary measures to ensure that flood this year does not cause much damage to living creatures."Adding that rhinos become vulnerable to get poached during the flood, he said: "A special rhino protection force has been deployed by the government to look into it."The state government has also ordered the security officials who are on leave to immediately join the forces back in order to safeguard the people during flood, he said.The parts of the Brahmaputra river are flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rainfall in the state.Subsequently, water has reached near the feet of the statue of Lord Vishnu on the vertical pillar in the river near Chakreshwar Temple in Kalipur here on Saturday.According to officials, as many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state having been flooded. (ANI)