Assam: Woman gives birth on make-shift stretcher while being carried for 5 km

Chirang (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A woman gave birth to a child on her way to a state dispensary on a make-shift stretcher in Chirang's Udalguri village here on Sunday.

The woman went into labour while she was being carried in the make-shift stretcher made out of cot, plastic and clothes.



According to the woman's family, two people had carried the woman on it for 5 kilometres to the dispensary after they did not get any response from 102 ambulance service.

"We called on 102 but did not get any response. Our patient was serious so I along with my relative carried her made this make-shift stretcher using the cot and carried her for 5 kilometres to the hospital. It was raining so we also covered it using plastic," Bijoy, a family member told ANI.

He said that there is no road connectivity to his village that's why they have to often take patients to the hospital on similar make-shift stretchers. (ANI)

