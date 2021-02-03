  1. Sify.com
  4. Assam: 1,000 live bullets recovered from express train in Bongaigaon

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021, 06:36:43hrs
Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI)

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) on Tuesday recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition from the North East Express in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

According to Biswajit Rava, Sub-Inspector of the New Bongaigaon GRPF, 500 of the recovered bullets are 8 mm and 500 are 3.2 mm rounds.

"When the North East Express train reached Platform number 1 of the New Bongaigaon railway station, one unclaimed bag was found. GRPF personnel searched the bag and recovered 1,000 rounds of live ammunition along with some photo-copied documents," Rava told ANI.
According to the documents, the bullets were being transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Buxar district of Bihar, Rava added. (ANI)

