Assam: 12 patients succumb to COVID at Guwahati Medical College Hospital

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 29 (ANI): As many as 12 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GHMC) in Assam.



According to hospital Superintendent Abhijeet Sharma, none of the 12 patients had been vaccinated and all of them had oxygen saturation below 90 per cent.

"Last night, 12 adult patients died in the hospital. Nine of them were in the ICU. They had come three to four days ago. Three patients were in the ward and were admitted to the ICU within 24 hours," Sharma told ANI.

He further said, "It is very important to note that none of the 12 patients were vaccinated and all of them had oxygen saturation below 90 pc. I strongly urge people to please get vaccinated as it can save your life."

The hospital superintendent further informed that about 200 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the GHMC.

Cases in Assam have been steadily declining after the second wave peaked earlier last month. As many as 2,689 new positive cases, 3,394 recoveries, and 42 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, the health department informed.

A total of 5,03,333 positive cases have been reported so far. There are currently 25,043 active cases.

69,77,119 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 57,65,634 first doses and 12,11,485 second doses. (ANI)

