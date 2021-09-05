  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Assam: 321 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours

Assam: 321 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 6th, 2021, 01:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image.

Dispur (Assam) [India], September 6 (ANI): Assam reported 321 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

During the same duration, 372 people recovered from the infection while 6 people succumbed to the deadly virus.
There are currently 4,999 active Covid cases in the state, the bulletin says.
A total of 5,91,980 Covid cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 5,79,935 have recovered from the infection while 5,699 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features