Assam adds 244 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], October 28 (ANI): Assam has registered 244 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Wednesday.



The northeastern states have 2,491 active cases while 6,09,506 COVID cases have been reported since the onset of the pandemic last year. The positivity rate on Wednesday was at 0.64 per cent.

With 391 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 5,99,681. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.39 per cent.

The death toll is 5,987 and the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent. Of the six deaths on Wednesday, two each were reported in Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup Rural, while one each was reported in Dhubri and Jorhat.

As per the health department, districts with high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, Sivasagar, Barpeta and Kamrup Rural.

So far, 2,45,73,704 tests have been conducted in Assam. Of these, 37,836 tests were conducted on Wednesday. (ANI)

