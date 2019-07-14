Assam all geared up to face flood challenge: Additional Chief Secretary

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Sunday said the state is geared up to tackle the flood situation on its own.

"As of now, we have not asked any help from the Central government. At present, we don't need any assistance from outside. We have enough funds. We are used to this kind of flood. The administration is all geared to face the challenge effectively," he said.



Krishna said that they have instructed all Deputy Commissioners to provide rescue and relief materials. Relief camps are open. People who are not able to come to the relief camps are provided with relief materials.

As many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state being affected in the flooding.

Among districts affected by the swelling water of river Brahmaputra and its tributaries include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darning, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in last 24 hours, according to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report.

Incessant downpour in the state has led to a flood like situation.

The Brahmaputra river is currently flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.

Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.

Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people. (ANI)

