  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Assam Assembly Budget Session commences from today

Assam Assembly Budget Session commences from today

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12th, 2021, 15:30:06hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking in the assembly on Monday.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday.

The opposition MLAs staged a walkout in protest against inflation, on the first day of the budget session.
The opposition demanded a discussion on high prices of commodities in Assam, including fuel, which was rejected by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.
The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly which started its first Budget session on Monday will continue till August 13 with 15 working days. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features