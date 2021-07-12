Assam Assembly Budget Session commences from today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday.



The opposition MLAs staged a walkout in protest against inflation, on the first day of the budget session.

The opposition demanded a discussion on high prices of commodities in Assam, including fuel, which was rejected by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly which started its first Budget session on Monday will continue till August 13 with 15 working days. (ANI)

