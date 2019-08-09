Assam BJP allays fears over Constitution provisions for NE states

Following the Central government's abrogating of Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, some Northeastern states are apprehensive that the Centre could scrap the special constitutional provisions enjoyed by them.

"Some elements are trying to create confusion. I assure you that there will be no tinkering with the special provisions for the region," Dass said addressing a press conference here.

"After the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, some elements started creating confusing that special provisions pertaining to Northeast India will be withdrawn. There is no question of withdrawal of special provisions here," he said.

Dass addressed the press conference jointly with three BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Assam - Dilip Saikia, Queen Oja and Topon Kumar Gogoi. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured in Parliament that special provisions 371 (A) to (J) will remain intact. So the constitutional provisions from Northeastern states are not going to be withdrawn," said the newly-elected MP from Mangaldai, Dilip Saikia.<br> <br>Article 371 A is a constitutional provision pertaining to Nagaland, while Article 371 (B) contains special provisions for Assam. Manipur is covered under 371(C), Sikkim has 371 (F), Mizoram is under 371(G) and 371 (H) pertains to Arunachal Pradesh. Some organizations from Nagaland had expressed apprehensions over Article 371 A after the Central government abrogated Article 370, particularly at a time when peace talks are ongoing with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah(NSCN-IM). Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has said that a threat is looming large over the Constitution's Sixth Schedule areas of Northeast India. "Assam and many other states in the Northeast have Sixth Schedule areas. If the Centre implements the one nation one policy, these provisions for the Northeastern states will be in danger," Gogoi had said.