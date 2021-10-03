Assam by-polls: Congress leaves Majuli seat for AJP, deliberates candidature for other 4 constituencies

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): Ahead of by-polls in six constituencies of Assam later in the month, Congress on Sunday announced that it would leave the seat of Majuli constituency for Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP).



Assam's Congress party has also deliberated on the candidature for four out of the six constituencies headed for by-polls in the state, while a final decision on the Bhawanipur seat is awaited from Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal.

Addressing a joint press conference with AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Guwahati, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah declared that a panel of candidates names for the constituencies of Mariani, Thowra, Gossaigaon and Tamulpur has been sent to the party High Command.

"By-election for Majuli may be announced soon, as the seat has fallen vacant. So, we have discussed election-related issues for all six constituencies at a party meeting just before the press conference," Bohra said.

"I am happy to announce that we will leave the Majuli seat to AJP while talks were held regarding the Bhawanipur seat with Akhil Gogoi and a final decision is awaited," he added.

Borah further said, "It is high time that all like-minded parties come together to contain the divisive and communal agenda of BJP."

Gogoi echoed Borah's remarks on the need to defeat the divisive agenda of the BJP, which was dabbling in communal politics only for electoral gain, and expressed the need for all like-minded opposition parties to come forward to stem this destructive communal tide unleashed by BJP on the people of Assam.

"The system of purchase of MLA's will keep democratic traditions in bondage and this is dangerous for all of us. The need of the hour is to create an environment in Assam which is free from communal politics and agenda of hate," he said.

The by-elections on five seats- Thowra, Mariani, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Gossaigaon- are scheduled for October 30.

The by-polls for the vacant Majuli seat, left for AJP, have not been scheduled yet because its representative, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, had resigned from the assembly hours after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule.

Earlier this year, the Congress had bagged the Thowra and Mariani seats in the assembly polls, but the MLAs there resigned to join the ruling BJP party.

Assam Assembly is that of 126-members. (ANI)

