Assam Cabinet gives nod for creation of Bodoland Administrative Staff College

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet has given nod for the creation of Bodoland Administrative Staff College and decided to extend the services of contractual employees who rendered at least 10 years of service in the P&RD department to up to 60 years of age.



The decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for amendment of the Assam Municipal Board Act to provide for 18 months (in place of 12 months) for conducting elections proposed for the promulgation of an ordinance.

It also approved the allotment of 239 bighas of land to Srimanta Sankaradeva University at Hatichung Nagaon subject to the de-reservation procedure of VGR.

The Cabinet also approved the amendment of Guwahati Master Plan 2025 in three places: North Guwahati, Uzan Bazar, and Bharalumukh. (ANI)

