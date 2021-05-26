Assam CM appoints 'Guardian Ministers' for growth of districts

Guwahati, May 27 (IANS) The Assam government will implement the "Guardian Ministers" system by allocating each of the 13 ministers two to three districts for supervision of all aspects, including policy decisions and schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

An official of the Assam's Chief Minister's Office said that the ministers would be responsible for the implementation of state and Central government schemes in the district and would resolve issues pertaining to them.

"The Guardian Minister would supervise the government's policy decisions, administrative reforms, and other welfare schemes for the public. The Guardian Minister of the district concerned would see how quickly the people can get the benefit of the government's schemes and projects," the official said.

Apart from mandatory visits, these Ministers would frequently visit the assigned districts especially during emergency situations. The Guardian Minister would also suggest policy decisions, if required, for the welfare and development of the district to the government and the matter would be considered by the state cabinet.

They would also recommend awards for best practices in the district. "They will prepare a 'Vision Document' for the district in consultation with the district administration and other line departments. They would also prepare a plan for infrastructural development in the district. These ministers would study the resources available in the district and submit a plan to provide employment to unemployed youths in the district. They will recommend district specific matters where Budget provision is required," the official added.

Of the 13 ministers, eight ministers including the lone woman minister Ajanta Neog were allocated three districts each while five other ministers assigned two districts each.

