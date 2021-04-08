Assam CM gets Covid-19 jab, urge others to get vaccinated

Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

After the jab, Sonowal,59, tweeted: "Took my first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at GMCH. Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions."