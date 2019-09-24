Assam CM launches 'Free Drugs Scheme' for 651 tea garden hospitals

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday formally launched the 'Free Drugs Scheme' for 651 tea garden hospitals of the state at a National Health Mission programme.

During the launch, Sonowal said, "Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) service in 442 tea gardens with 80 MMU vehicles and wage compensation of Rs 12,000 to each pregnant woman of tea garden areas had been some of the initiatives of the state government towards ensuring better health for the tea tribe community."

Reducing the burden of pocket expenditure of tea garden population and making quality drugs accessible to them stands among the prime reason behind the launch of the scheme.Stating that the Assam government is pursuing holistic development of all sections of the society following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas' motto, Sonowal highlighted that schemes of the state government such as free rice, free scholarships and free coaching for the preparation of civil services along with medical and engineering entrance exams.The farmers of the state are exporting their products to markets of Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai through air cargo facility, Sonowal said while urging the tea tribe youth to take advantage of 'Act East Policy' to capture the 800 million people strong market of South East Asia through their skills and products.Meanwhile, several doctors of the tea garden hospitals were presented an amount of Rs 25,000 for their dedicated services along with awarding best ASHA workers.Best districts and blocks were also awarded for paying wage compensation to pregnant women. (ANI)