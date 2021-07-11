Assam CM launches financial scheme for Covid-hit widows

The new scheme is meant for those widows whose family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per year.

Guwahati, July 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a scheme to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh each to women, whose husbands died from Covid-19.

At an emotional function at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here, Sarma, under the new 'Chief Minister's Covid-19 Widows Support Scheme', handed over cheques to 176 eligible beneficiaries from eight districts.

So far, 873 beneficiaries have been identified under this new scheme and the remaining cheques would be given to the widows by the other ministers during their visits in districts next week, he said.

"I have asked the Finance Minister (Ajanta Neog) to provide some funds to help other Covid-affected poor families," Sarma said, adding that the selection process of other beneficiaries (widows) are going on.

"This is not a joyous event for us. When we invite any beneficiary to avail the benefit of the government schemes, we are always delighted. But for this programme, we are neither happy not proud," he said.

According to the Chief Minister, in Assam, 4,828 coronavirus-positive people have died while 1,347 people died due to comorbidities after being tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Assam government had also launched a scheme to provide Rs 3,500 per month to children, who lost their parents or guardians due to Covid-19.

The beneficiaries of Assam government's flagship programmes -- 'Orunodoi' and 'Widow Pension' programmes -- are also eligible for the one-time financial assistance under the new scheme.

Widows of government employees would, however, not be covered as they would get the family pension, as per the normal system.

