Assam CM meets RSS chief in Nagpur

Guwahati, June 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur, BJP sources here said.

This was Sarma's maiden visit to the RSS headquarters after becoming Assam Chief Minister a month ago. The Congress-turned-BJP leader spent more than an hour at the RSS headquarters where he met Bhagwat and other leaders.