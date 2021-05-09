Assam CM Sarbananada Sonowal submits resignation

Guwahati, May 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here, officials said.

The officials said that the Governor has asked Sonowal to continue in office until a new Chief Minister is appointed.

The 59-year-old became the first Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led state government in 2016 after 15 years of the Congress being in power.