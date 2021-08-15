Assam CM terms no bandh call by 'any organisation' in state this Independence Day as 'historic'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that it is significant and historic that there was no bandh call by any organisation this Independence Day.



This comes after banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) announced that it will not boycott the Independence Day celebrations this year or call for a shutdown on the occasion.

Sarma on Sunday termed it "significant and historic" and dedicated the "momentous development" to the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of establishing peace and stability in the entire North East.

The Chief Minister in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle said that this has happened for the first time since 1979 and marks a "fitting" tribute to the launch of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Sarma said, "I salute the people of Assam for commemorating our 75th year of Independence truly on the principles of Jan Bhagidari. It is significant & historic that there was no bandh call by any organisation this Independence Day."

"This major milestone is a reflection of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas through #SabkaPrayas and relentless efforts of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji to bring peace and stability in entire NE," added the Assam Chief Minister.

