Assam CM urges those who crossed 17 years to get jabbed

Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Union Health Ministry has allowed vaccination of those who cross 17 years of age against Covid-19 and urged the people to curb further spread of the infectious disease by taking all measures including inoculation.

Claiming that the pandemic situation in Assam despite the festive season is now gradually improving, the Chief Minister urged the people to take both doses of Covid-19 vaccine for their personal safety and welfare of the society. Addressing an election rally for the bypoll (October 30) to the Mariani assembly seat, Sarma, who held the Health Department in the previous Assam government, said that the centre has recently asked that all those who have crossed the 17 years of age can now take the vaccine.

The existing Covid vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - are being administered in India for those who are above 18 years of age.

The Chief Minister said that the second wave started from April and if people remain alert, further spread of the disease would be checked. "Elections are a normal important exercise in our country, but people's lives are foremost important. People have to be cautious about Covid," he said and firmly announced that there would be no lockdown again in Assam.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government's war against drugs, corruption and other illegal activities would be intensified. Of Assam's over 3.50 crore population, till Monday 2,72,94,413 people took the jab with 73,62,507 administered two doses.

--IANS

