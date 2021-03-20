Assam Cong manifesto promises to restart NRC, repeal CAA, 5L jobs

Guwahati, March 20 (IANS) The Congress in its manifesto for Assam Assembly polls promised to restart the process of National Register of Citizens (NRC), repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Rs 365 daily wage to tea garden workers, 5 lakh jobs in five years, Rs 2,000 per month to housewives and 200 units free electricity per household.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by senior central and state leaders on Saturday released the manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections, which would be held in three phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting will be held on May 2.

The manifesto named as "Jan Manifesto - 2021" also promised to waive off debt for women who have taken loans from micro-finance banks, agricultural debt would be waived-off for farmers, paper mills like Panchgram and in Jagiroad which have been closed under the BJP regime would be revived, pension to the families of freedom fighters and martyrs of the Assam agitation, language and the CAA movement.

The Congress, which was in power in Assam for 15 years (2001-2016) until the BJP-led alliance came to power in the last Assembly polls (2016), also promised to provide 'land patta' (land rights) to those landless people and and to rename southern Assam's Silchar Railway Station as 'Bhasha Swahid Station'.

In Silchar railway station, 11 people were martyred in police firing while agitating demanding recognition of Bengali language as an official language on May 19, 1961.

The main Opposition party, which in alliance with nine other parties has formed a 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) to fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto also assured to provide financial assistance to those holy places - anamghars', amandirs', amosques', achurches', which are 50 year or more old.

The party also announced to accord scheduled caste status to six communities -- Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Chutia, Tea-Tribes and Koch-Rajbangshi and the festivals of different tribes and ethnicities like Jonbeel Festival, Karbi Mahotsav will be extended infrastructural facilities along with efforts to make them tourist attractions.

The Congress manifesto also promised to set up digital library in every assembly constituency with all facilities, Gaushalas (cow shed) to be built in each district, model health insurance will be extended to organized and unorganised sector, a corpus fund will be created for lawyers and 5 crore rupees will be extended towards it, the greenery of Assam will be increased by another 15 per cent.

The Congress also promised to start mobile health clinics in poverty stricken regions of cities and villages launch a scholarship in the name of language movement martyr Muzammil Hoque, state olympics will be conducted annually under Assam Olympic Association.

--IANS

sc/sdr/