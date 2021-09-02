Assam Congress chief to meet Bhawar Jitender in Delhi over breaking alliance with AIUDF

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Bhupen Borah is scheduled to visit Delhi on Thursday to meet All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) in charge Bhawar Jitender Singh to discuss the resolution passed by state Unit on breaking alliance with AIUDF.



Ahead of the by-polls for six assembly constituencies, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday passed a resolution to break its alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

In a statement issued by the APCC, the committee observed that Mahajot partner AIUDF's behaviour and attitude in relation to the Bharatiya Janata Party has baffled the members of the Congress party.

In the recently concluded, state assembly polls, the grand alliance of Congress, AIUDF, BPF, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 50 seats. Congress managed to secure 29 seats (29.7 per cent vote share) while AIUDF won 16, and Bodoland People's Front bagged four. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured one seat. (ANI)

