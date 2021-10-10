Assam: Despite festive season, flower business yet to pick up pace

While speaking to ANI, Narayan Malakar, a vendor said, "We are getting very few orders. We are not receiving any orders even from traders. Earlier, in the festive season, we used to earn the most. But, now, we have not received any orders."The vendor urged the government to help him. "Our condition has turned from bad to worse, post the pandemic. It's a festive season now and rarely do we see any buyers. Our flowers are rotting now."Sonaram Patwari, another vendor, said: "There are no customers. Due to lockdown, the market is down and we are not getting business. The festivals were our hope but this time, we are facing a huge loss." (ANI)