Assam DIGP suspended for 'numerous' foreign trips sans permission

A police spokesman said that senior IPS officer Rounak Ali Hazarika has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for flouting the government guidelines and gross misconduct on several occasions.

Guwahati, July 20 (IANS) The Assam government on Tuesday suspended a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) for his 'numerous' foreign visits since 2011 without obtaining prior permission from the government, officials said.

When contacted, Hazarika, currently posted as DIGP of the Border Wing of Assam police, told IANS over phone that he has nothing to say about the government decision.

A notification issued by the state Home and Political Affairs Department said that a report has been received that Hazarika, who joined the Assam Police Service (APS) cadre in 1992, had undertaken many foreign trips since 2011.

"Hazarika had never obtained prior permission from the Home Department of Assam government for his numerous visits abroad since his joining the APS cadre.

"The Governor of Assam (Jagdish Mukhi), in exercise of powers conferred by the clauses of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Sri Hazarika under suspension with immediate effect," the notification read.

It said that the headquarters of Hazarika shall be the office of the Director General of Police and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission from the Secretary, Home and Political Affairs Department.

