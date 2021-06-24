Assam doctor held for raping woman colleague

Guwahati, June 24 (IANS) A doctor of a private hospital in eastern Assam's Dibrugarh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a female colleague, police said.

The doctor was arrested after a woman physician, working at the same hospital, lodged a complaint at the Borbori police station, alleging that her "male colleague raped her in drunken condition" on Wednesday night after duty hours, police said.