Assam encephalitis toll rises to 57

Guwahati: A total of 57 deaths and 234 cases of Japanese encephalitis (JE) have been reported till Monday in Assam, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin here on Monday.

Eight more deaths and 44 fresh JE cases have been reported since Friday in the state where the transmission season is at its peak.

Though the death toll of 57 was reported till Monday from January this year, the intensity of the disease increased since last month, official sources said.

Of the 33 districts of the state, 32 are now affected by the disease, and only Kokrajhar is out of is influence, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Saturday.

The situation in the state is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken, he had said. Earlier, CM Sarbananda Sonowal had tweeted: High fever, neck-stifness, disorientation can be signs of #JapaneseEncephalities.



If such symptoms appear, immediately call helpline numbers 6913347770/1/2/3 or visit your nearby Health Centre. pic.twitter.com/Pt1eCieStQ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 6, 2019 Other symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, seizures or tremors, besides muscle weakness or paralysis. The government has cancelled leaves of all doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other health workers.