Assam flood situation deteriorate, nearly 2.26 lakh people affected

Guwahati, Aug 29 (IANS) With the flood situation further worsened on Saturday, around 2.26 lakh people, including more than 39,000 children were affected in 15 of the 34 Assam districts, officials said on Saturday night.

According to the officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 16,338 hectares crop areas have been inundated and over 512 villages were affected.