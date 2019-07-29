Assam floods: Residents of Nalbari await help

Nalbari (Assam) [India] July 29 (ANI): As the floods have ravished the North-eastern state, residents of Nalbari district here still await for help from the administration.

Houses of many have been destroyed and the floodwaters have entered the schools bringing the lives of the people to a standstill. The problem of clean drinking water is one of the biggest.

One of the locals at the relief camp said: "Children at the camp have been falling sick after the floods. We don’t have any doctor here." "People have no food to eat and no place to live. In spite of this, there is no support from the government yet," he said. Another local said: "We've been facing a lot of problems after the floods. Our houses, as well as farms, are destroyed. We now live on the streets." "Apart from this, we do not have anything to eat. Sometimes we make rice or sometimes just drink water and sleep," he added. Even today, hundreds of villages in the district are submerged due to the floods that have hit the whole North-eastern state. (ANI)