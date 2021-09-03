Assam floods: 13 animal casualties reported in Kaziranga

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): A total of 13 animal casualties have been reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve here due to drowning and other reasons, according to the Assam government.



"13 animal casualties and three animals have been rescued at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve," said the Government of Assam.

Out of 13 animals, nine are Hog Deer, two are Swamp Deer, one Python and Cap Langure died due to flood.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam's various districts.

As per the flood report, the water level at Nimatighat, Dhansirimukh and Tezpur is still above the danger level. A total of 223 camps have been inundated, in which 70 per cent of the camps are submerged in water.

As many as 950 villages in 21 districts of Assam have been affected due to floods, revealed Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS). A total of 1,619 people have taken shelter in these relief camps, said the report. (ANI)