Assam forms panel to review detention centres

Guwahati, Oct 25 (IANS) The Assam Government has formed a special review committee on the conditions prevailing in state detention centres, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said on Friday.

The Committee headed by DIG (Border) would comprise Inspector General of Prisons, retired District and Sessions Judge Hardeep Singh, one representative to be nominated by Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned and any other member co-opted by the Chairman.

The Committee will visit all detention centres in the state and review the legal aid status and health status of each detainee and provide recommendation for improvement if needed and also review the quality of food, hygiene and living conditions in the detention centres.

The committee is also tasked to check the education system for the children staying in the centres and provide suggestion, the statement said. The panel will conduct the review urgently and submit its consolidated report within three months. The detention centres were in focus recently after one Dulal Chandra Paul (65), a detainee of Tezpur detention centre, died in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Paul, a resident of Alisinga village under Dhekiajuli in Assam's Darrang district, was declared ex-parte a foreigner by a Foreigners' Tribunal in October 2017 and sent to the detention centre at Tezpur. He was lodged there since then. Paul's family alleged negligence on the part of the authorities that led to his death. Assam published the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) in August 31 this year which excluded over 1.9 million people. These people might face statelessness if they fail to prove their Indian citizenship credentials in future. ah/prs