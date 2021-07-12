Assam Governor ask Army to stop smuggling from Myanmar

An official of Assam Raj Bhavan said that the Assam Governor during a meeting with top Army officials at Raj Bhavan mentioned about the illegal smuggling of arms, gold, drugs and liquor through Myanmar via Moreh (Manipur) and requested Indian Army to play a more dominant role in combing the inter-state movement of such contraband especially through Nagaland.

Guwahati, July 12 (IANS) Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday asked the Army to take adequate steps to prevent smuggling from neighbouring Myanmar, officials said.

Lt. Gen Manoj Pande, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Kolkata and Lt. Gen Robin Khosla, Tezpur-based General-Officer-Commanding of 4 Corps on Monday called on the Assam Governor and discussed the security situation along the international border and in the northeastern states.

An official statement of Raj Bhavan said that the Governor enquired about the security situation and Army's presence in Upper (eastern) Assam districts -- Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Charaideo.

Mukhi also enquired about recent abduction by ULFA (Independent) militants of the three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation from the exploration sites in eastern Assam.

The Governor appreciated the perfect coordination between Assam Police, Indian Army and other security forces deployed in the state.

Mukhi also mentioned about the recent state level security review conducted by him and appreciated the efforts made by all security agencies including Assam Police, Indian Army, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and Central Reserve Police Force.

